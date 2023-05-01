Withers and Barlow families expecting $3bn windfall from 7-Eleven

ONE of the nation’s most recognised brands, 7-Eleven is in the early stages of finding a new owner for its Australian stores, with price expectations above $3 billion.

The convenience chain first opened its doors to Australia in 1977 and today has 750 locations across New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory, Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia, which bring in a reported $300 million across 250 million transactions per year.

The multinational is headquartered in the US, with the Australian business held by the same family shareholders since opening: the Withers and Barlow families, who opened the first store in Melbourne’s Oakleigh.

“The business has great momentum and a compelling strategy for growth across convenient food, the continued transformation of our total merchandise offer, digital and format innovation, and new stores,” said Michael Smith, chairman of 7-Eleven Holdings.

“With such a strong platform in place, the shareholders have decided that the time is right for new ownership of the business to oversee the next phase of our growth and development.”

Azure Capital has been helping with preparations for the sale, which is anticipated to take several months.

“The company has made significant progress in recent years on a number of fronts and is performing well under a highly credentialed management team, with an exciting outlook for growth,” added Smith.

“As such the Withers and Barlow families have decided that the time is right to review options for the future ownership of the business with a view to setting it up for future growth and success.”

7-Eleven employs more than 9,000 people across its corporate and franchise network in Australia, with Smith noting it was “business as usual” across the network.