Funlab joins Morris Moor precinct

CREATOR of competitive socialising experiences Funlab is set to open new venues at Moorabbin’s new mixed-use Morris Moor complex.

The 6.3-hectare site of the Morris Moor complex, around 15km from the Melbourne CBD, was purchased by Up Property in 2015, with the commercial community including 51,000sqm of both industrial and commercial space across eight buildings, for an end value of $200 million.

“Up Property acquired the corner site with the aim to retain and transform its existing buildings into world-class contemporary spaces to work and play while still celebrating its heritage,” said Marcus Jankie, general manager at Up Property.

“We welcome Funlab to the Morris Moor family, in another coup and show of confidence for the development.”

Funlab will lease 2,428sqm in the latest stage at Morris Moor, joining over 150 businesses from commercial offices to start-ups, warehouses, and manufacturing, which attract 750 to 1,000 people each day.

Funlab currently operates 42 venues across five brands, with the new locations opening this year to include its Holey Moley, Archie Brothers and Zero Latency brands.

“Funlab is always looking for ways to offer competitive socialising options to Australians and Morris Moor is a fantastic location to bring this dream to life,” said Sam Milionis, chief development officer at Funlab.

“We can’t wait to join the Morris Moor project and bring some of our signature brands to a great precinct in a fast-growing area of Melbourne.”

Morris Moor also includes hospitality businesses such as Stomping Ground Brewery Co, Penny for Pound bakery and Royal Stacks burger eatery.

“Connecting the community with a curated lifestyle and culture, Morris Moor will deliver orchestrated experiences. Not just for workdays but for every day,” added Jankie.

“Morris Moor is realising our vision in uniting a diverse range of businesses, integrating traditional office space, hospitality, leisure, warehouses and co-working spaces, childcare, and wellness services to create an innovative and creative cultural landmark destination.”

Of the 12,500sqm of new space set to open at the complex this year, over 60% has been secured.