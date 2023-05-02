APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of development site and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Retail

Moonee Ponds, VIC

A local owner has snapped up a fully leased two-storey building at 43 Hall Street in Moonee Ponds for $2.95 million, reflecting a tight 3.7% return the net passing rental.

Chris Kombi and Ervin Niyaz from Fitzroys managed the sale on behalf of a local private investor who had held the site for 47 years. The sale attracted multiple bidders, including landbankers and investors.

Located on a 233sqm site in an Activity Centre Zone and 10 metres of frontage, the 320sqm building comprises two ground floor shops and two first-floor offices, in addition to four on-site car parks at the rear.

Hall Street is part of the Moonee Ponds retail and lifestyle precinct and is anchored by Puckle Street.

Office

Melbourne, VIC

Three new leases have been secured in the historic Art Deco Melbourne CBD building Carlow House at 289 Flinders Lane.

Square 1 Engineering will move its Melbourne head office into 95.5sqm on part of level nine on a five-year term; Lunar Extensions has a new salon after taking 39.5sqm on part of level seven for two years, while The Psych Assistant signed up 144 sqm part of level three, on a two-year term.

The leases were negotiated by JLL’s Sam Friend and Hannah O’Brien.

South Yarra, VIC

An expanding physiotherapy business has leased a 63 sqm suite in Melbourne’s inner south.

Josh Howard of Gorman Allard Shelton leased Suite 1112, 9 Yarra Street on a three-year term with options at $28,000 per year.

“Despite the current challenges in the South Yarra office market, tenants were attracted to the premium location and quality of the building,” Howard said.

Development & Land

Beard, ACT

A 963 sqm block with land use zoning on the edge of the ACT has sold for $963,000.

Offered with vacant possession and previously used for truck parking and skip storage, 36 Tantalum Street has NUZ1 Broadacre zoning and is close to Spongolite Street and Oaks Estate Road.

David Grimmond of Civium Property Group sold the property.