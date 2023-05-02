Grim outlook for tenants, rents soar by almost 12pc

AUSTRALIA’S combined capital cities have seen a whopping 11.7% increase in rents over the last year, its greatest on record.

According to CoreLogic’s latest Rental Pulse report, the national dwelling rental index saw a 0.8% bump in April, for a 2.8% increase over the past three months, reflecting 10.1% in growth over the last year.

Supply and demand in Australia’s rental market is still off-balance, pushing capital city rents higher, with the four weeks to April 30th seeing total supply of listings 20.9% below the level recorded this time last year and 39.8% below the five-year average.

Excluding Darwin and Canberra, which recorded declines of 0.3% and 0.2% respectively, all capital cities recorded an increase in swelling rental values.

Melbourne recorded the strongest rental growth, up 1.4%, followed by Sydney with 1.3%, Perth 1.3% and Adelaide 0.8%.

Adelaide is now the country’s most affordable rental market, at $534/week, just taking over Melbourne, which grew to $535/week.

While Sydney remains Australia’s most expensive capital, with rents at $711/week, after overtaking Canberra three months ago, which now sits at $677/week.

Capital city unit rent growth is still eclipsing house rent growth, up 1.6% and 0.9% over April, respectively.

With Sydney and Melbourne recording the strongest unit rent growth of the capitals, both recording a new peak in both quarterly and annual trends.

Sydney unit rents were up 5.8% for the quarter and 19.1% for year, while Melbourne was up 5.0% for the quarter and 15.2% for the year.

“It’s unlikely there will be much in the way of relief for renters in the short to medium term, with the flow of migrants expected to remain high and rental supply expected to remain low,” read the report.

“Given that the flow of new unit approvals has held below average since 2018, the rental market will likely continue to have supply issues over the medium to long term.”

Last week’s PropTrack Rental Report by REA Group also painted a grim picture, with vacancy rates rates and days on site hitting new lows.

Outside of the capitals, regional SA recorded the greatest monthly rental increase, up 1.1%, followed by both regional Queensland and regional QA at 0.6%.

Over the last three months, regional rents were up 1.3% and 6.0% annually, dropping from a cyclical peak of 12.5% over the 12 months to November 2021.