Vicinity keeps cautious outlook despite promising quarter

DESPITE posting strong March quarter figures, malls owner Vicinity Centres remains cautious in its outlook for the remainder of FY23 and FY24 due to the growing cost of living and increased interest rates.

Portfolio retail sales were up 13% relative to the Omicron-affected Q3 of FY22, which Vicinity said is expected to moderate. That included a 37.2% uplift in its CBD sales, a sector that has been hard-hit by work-from-home trends.

“While retailer confidence and retail sales growth remained robust during the quarter, our outlook for 4Q FY23 and into FY24 remains cautious due to the ongoing escalation of household living costs and the potential for consumption to soften,” said Vicinity CEO and managing director, Peter Huddle.

However, the strong operating and financial performance has enabled Vicinity to guide to around the top end of its FY23 earnings guidance range. In February Vicinity guided FY23 FFO and AFFO per security to be in the ranges of 14.0-14.6c and 11.8-12.4c respectively.

All retail segments performed strongly in 3Q FY23 relative to 3Q FY22. Majors were up 8.3%, mini-majors by 14.7% and specialties 17.7%. The majority of retail specialty categories delivered double-digit growth.

Cafes and restaurants were up 29.3%, and apparel and footwear sales (excluding luxury) increased 18.9%.

Customer visitation across Vicinity total portfolio in the March quarter saw 16 million more visits than the same period in FY22, and represented about 88% of 2019 levels.

Excluding the CBDs, which continue to be affected by working from home, visitation during the quarter was 93% of 2019 levels.

Improved weekday visitation across the CBD assets supported a 52% increase in the number of visits Q3 compared to FY22 compared with 3Q FY22, while weekend visitation across was 35% higher thanks to day-trippers and international tourism recovering, although numbers are still only at 70% of pre-pandemic levels.

Meanwhile, Vicinity completed 249 comparable leasing deals, above the 198 in Q3 in FY22. In the seventh consecutive quarter of improvement, leasing spreads for the nine months to the end of March were positive at 0.3%, after being 0.1% for the first half. Vicinity said this was driven by sales growth and demand for its premium centres, notably Chadstone and its Outlet portfolio.

Collection of gross rental billings during the March quarter was 96%, largely in line with the collection rate reported over the first half. Rent collection from national and majors tenants remains at pre-pandemic levels, but collection of SME debt is ongoing, Vicinity said, particularly from SME tenants located in CBD centres.

Development milestones

Vicinity completed its new Chadstone entertainment and dining precinct, “The Social Quarter” in March, which includes 17 entertainment and dining tenants across 10,350 sqm of new gross lettable area. Also at the megamall, refurbishment and expansion an 8,000 sqm office tower has been completed ahead of Officeworks’ planned relocation in May, and works have also commenced on the mixed-use development One Middle Road, which includes a new office and a new fresh food precinct/

Development of a four-level office podium in the south precinct of Box Hill Central, was completed during the quarter, and Hub Australia launched its first suburban offering, Hub Local, delivering co-working spaces across the 4,000 sqm.

At Chatswood Chase in Sydney, tenant de-fit works are underway for the revitalisation and upgrade of the centre’s ground floor fresh food and casual dining precinct which is expected to be completed by March next year.