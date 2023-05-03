Cushman makes double appointments

CUSHMAN & Wakefield have appointed two new national directors of major assets and portfolios in Fiona Little and John Kiff.

Little has been appointed to national director – major assets and portfolios – head of office and Kiff to national director – major Assets and portfolios – head of performance and operations, with both to be based in Victoria.

“We are excited to welcome both Fiona and John to the Cushman & Wakefield team and believe they will be a great asset to our clients as we expand our Major Assets and Portfolios strategy,” said Simon Coz, head of asset services, Australia at Cushman & Wakefield.

Little has 25 years of experience in the industry and has managed numerous types of assets including commercial, industrial, hotels, retail and university portfolios, with the latter incorporating sporting precincts and campuses.

Kiff is a specialist in property operations and performance, with 14 years of experience in the industry.

Kiff will also utilise Cushman & Wakefield’s other key services via its Project and development services and ESG teams to deliver the best possible service and advice to clients.

“We look forward to further servicing our valued clients with the best advice and support in order to help them achieve their investment goals,” concluded Cox.

The appointments follow closely after Cushman & Wakefield hired Andrew Fife and Ross Palframan as directors of brokerage industrial and logistics WA at the conclusion of the largest agency team transition in the WA market.