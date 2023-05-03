Royal recognition for Quay Quarter Tower

SYDNEY’S Quay Quarter Tower (QQT) was visited by Danish royalty in recognition of its 6 Star Green Star As Built rating by the Green Building Council of Australia.

Denmark’s Crown Princess Mary and Danish minister for development cooperation and global climate policy Dan Jorgensen visited QQT as part of their Pacific Region tour highlighting the impact of climate change.

QQT is owned by the Dexus Wholesale Property Fund, Mirvac Wholesale Office Fund and Rest Super.

The tower was designed by Danish architects 3XN alongside Sydney architects BVN, following a rich history of Danish design in Australia, including the iconic Sydney Opera House.

“We are proud to welcome Princess Mary to Quay Quarter Tower, which has set a new benchmark in Australian office. QQT’s recognition as a global leading asset demonstrates Australia’s role in pioneering new standards in sustainable building developments,” said Darren Steinberg, CEO at Dexus.

“The innovation and insights from the design and construction of QQT will be shared with projects across the world including Atlassian Central, which is part of the NSW Government’s Tech Central precinct.

The 6 Star Green Star Office As Built v3 rating, is amongst other prestigious awards and recognitions achieved by the tower, such as the World Building of the Year and the International High-Rise Award.

“The success of QQT is underpinned by keeping the foundations of the original building, enabling 60% of the core structure to be retained,” said Ramana James, head of sustainability at Dexus.

“This has saved 12,000 metric tonnes of embodied carbon while also reducing construction time. By reusing the core of the building, we have been able to deliver a world- class office tower with global leading sustainability credentials.”

Located near Circular Quay at 50 Bridge Street, the former 45-floor AMP Tower transformation was completed in April last year and offers 89,000sqm of office accommodation and around 4,000sqm of retail space.

The tower recently secured new food, beverage and service leases across the retail podium ahead of its opening, including Deli Ziosa, Quay Quarter Pharmacy, Sushi Hon, Nam Nam and Costi’s Seafood.

While commercial tenants include Deloitte, Corrs Chambers Westgarth, AMP and others, as well as a flexible workspace managed in partnership with The Work Project,