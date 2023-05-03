Radisson and La Vie join forces to roll out 30 new hotels

RADISSON Hotel Group and La Vie Hotels & Resorts have signed a collaboration agreement that will add more than 30 hotels to Radisson’s portfolio over the next 10 years, while the group will also launch a centralised franchising services model in Australasia.

Under the agreement, Radisson Hotel Group will become La Vie’s Hotels & Resort’s preferred partner, enabling La Vie to develop, manage and operate properties under five brands in Radisson Blu, Radisson Red, Radisson, Park Inn by Radisson, and Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, under a non-exclusive brand license.

Radisson said the collaboration with La Vie will drive the expansion of its portfolio in its key strategic growth markets including Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, Cambodia, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bangladesh, Fiji and Vanuatu.

La Vie Hotels & Resorts is an owner-centric hospitality management company and is a subsidiary of La Vie Hospitality Group, which provides end-to-end innovative hospitality solutions across multiple disciplines, including Education, Asset Management, Procurement, Building Management, Hospitality Services, and Hotel & Resorts.

The collaboration builds on Radisson and La Vie’s existing relationship which started in 2022 through the rebranding and conversion of three hotels in Sri Lanka.

“This latest news marks the next step on our journey together and the expansion of our partnership across key regional markets,” said Ramzy Fenianos, chief development officer Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.

La Vie Hotels and Resorts CEO, Jerry Xu, said, “To now be extending our partnership and signing a master collaboration agreement is a nod of confidence to our amazing team and we look forward to building on our successes together in the years to come”.

Radisson will also be extending a centralised franchising service into Australasia, “enabling independent and small-scale hotel companies to harness the power of Radisson Hotel Group’s global network,” it said.

“The centralised franchising service model will create opportunities for owners in the region to maximise efficiencies by streamlining operations,” Andre de Jong, area senior vice president for South East Asia & Pacific, said.

“Providing numerous and flexible benefits to seasoned owners to independently operate their hotel, the centralized franchising services model will enable owners to leverage the support, brand recognition and global distribution of Radisson Hotel Group through proprietary systems and business intelligence tools.

“In addition to the group’s standard franchising services, additional resources will be made available for owners which includes revenue management, 24-hour reservations support, as well as advisory support that will enhance revenue and reduce their operating costs.”

Tourism International visitation to Australia is slowly recovering from the COVID halt. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed total arrivals in 2022 were at 45% of 2019 levels.

The gradual return of Chinese tourists is key. Nearly 1.5 million Chinese tourists travelled to Australia each year prior to COVID, and internal projections from Tourism Australia suggest the numbers will not recover until 2026. Aviation capacity between China and Australia is at just 42% of pre-COVID levels.

Meanwhile, a survey by the Tourism and Transport Forum showed January was the 12th consecutive month of Australians spending more on domestic tourism than prior to COVID. Some $11.9 billion was spent during the month, compared with $9.3 billion in January of 2020. There were 11 million overnight trips, 3% more than three years’ prior.

However, the growing cost of living is starting to bite tourism. The survey also found 64% of Australians decided not to go away at Easter. Of the 1,000 participants, 57% said cost of living pressures had affected their travel plans, and 40% said they couldn’t afford accommodation or travel expenses.