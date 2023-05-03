Rental market continues to be challenging

THE national vacancy rate held at 0.8% last month, its lowest point on record, as vacant rental listings hit an all-time low for the month of April.

According to the latest data from Domain, while the national rate was unchanged, vacancy rates were up over much of the country’s capital cities.

The combined capitals also held steady at 0.8% over the month, while Sydney was up from 0.9% to 1.0%, Melbourne from 0.8% to 0.9%, Adelaide from 0.3% to 0.4% and Canberra from 1.6% to 1.7%.

“It continues to be a challenging environment for tenants but the run of steady vacancy rates suggests conditions have stabilised,” said Nicola Powell, chief of research and economics at Domain.

“It is positive to see that the majority of cities are seeing a rise or stabilising, so if this trend continues, it could indicate a turning point for the broader rental market.”

For Sydney, April marked the first increase this year, attributed to a monthly increase in rental stock of 4.6%, despite sitting at an all-time low for April and falling 29.8% annually.

Melbourne’s vacancy rate saw the first increase in four months with a 8.4% boost to vacant rentals. This despite seeing the greatest annual fall in listings of the capitals, at 53.9% and also seeing an all-time low for April.

Hobart saw the greatest increase over the month, up from 0.8% in March to 1.1% in April, was up on the 0.4% rate from the same time last year and is at its highest rate since May 2020. With the volume of vacant rentals up 201.1% annually.

Meanwhile, Brisbane and Perth were both stable at 0.7% and 0.4% respectively.

With Brisbane seeing a 3.8% increase in vacant rental stock for the year and an 8.4% boost annually.

While Perth saw a monthly increase of 10.8% and an annual decline of 32.1%.

Darwin was the only capital to constrain further, from 0.9% to 0.7%, which is 0.2% below its previous record low in June 2022. It was also the only capital to see a monthly decline in vacant rental stock at 13.6%, though was up 22.0% on the same time last year.

This comes as CoreLogic reports combined capital cities saw a massive 11.7% increase in rents over the last year, its greatest on record.

“Rising and record asking rents will persist until we see vacancy rates lift much higher but we might start to see a slowdown in the pace of rental price growth as supply lifts,” added Powell.

While national vacant rental listings hit an all-time low for the month of April, they have been steadily rising to their highest point this year, with listings down 18.2% annually.

The national volume of vacant rentals was up 6.8% over April to 21,093.

This annual drop has been driven by declines in Sydney and Melbourne, while most capitals are starting to see improvements.