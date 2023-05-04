UDIA Vic CEO joins PCA

THE Property Council of Australia has appointed Matthew Kandelaars as its group executive of national policy & advocacy.

Kandelaars was appointed to the position after an intensive recruitment process and will commence in the role in June.

Kandelaars has previously worked at the Property Council as interim executive director and deputy executive director of the Victorian division.

With Kandelaars again joining the Property Council after serving as CEO of the Urban Development Institute of Australia in Victoria.

“I am pleased to welcome Matthew back to the Property Council to take up this vital thought leadership role. Matthew is a champion for our industry and someone who achieves results.

“Our members will benefit greatly from his deep experience, strong relationships and industry knowledge. Matthew is the right leader for our highly skilled advocacy disciplines, and I know he will help us achieve positive policy change in the strong tradition of the Property Council.”

Prior to this, Kandelaars was the chief of staff to the deputy premier of South Australia and worked in a range of senior ministerial advisory position to Victorian cabinet ministers.

“I am delighted to be leading the Property Council’s national advocacy team and I look forward to continuing the organisation’s impressive track record of securing better outcomes for our cities,” said Kandelaars.

“From housing affordability and supply, to tax reform, improving planning systems and decarbonisation outcomes, I will work closely with Mike, our teams and members to engage key decision-makers around the country and represent our sector with a strong voice.”

The appointment follows shortly from the Property Council’s electing QIC Real Estate’s managing director, Michael O’Brien, as its new national president.