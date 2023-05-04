Lambie senators back Labor’s housing fund

THE Jacqui Lambie Network has thrown its support behind Labor’s $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund, heaping pressure on the Greens to back the bill and ensure its passage through the Upper House.

Labor’s fund would deliver 30,000 social and public homes. The off-budget fund would tip in the $10 billion, and then spend up to $500 million a year in earnings on the projects.

Jacquie Lambie Network Senators Jacqui Lambie and Tammy Tyrell will back the fund after a deal that Labor said would mean “all reasonable steps” would be taken to make at least 1,200 homes are available in each state and territory.

“We know that everywhere in the country is having a housing issue,” Housing Minister Julie Collins told ABC Radio.

“This is about making sure that every state and territory gets their fair share. It’s also about allowing some of the community housing providers some surety of pipeline.”

“The biggest states will get their fair share. They will get a lot more than the floor. What we are talking about here is about a floor.”

The Coalition is against the fund, saying the government is “not seeking to help the RBA fight inflation by reducing fiscal expenditure”.

The Greens are still holding out for a beefed-up package, demanding the government invest $5 billion a year in public, community and affordable housing, which would build 225,000 homes, along with introducing a national freeze on rent increases. The party says Australia has a shortage of 640,000 social and affordable homes, a figure that will grow by 75,000 in five years.

Independent Senator David Pocock had called for the fund to be increased to $20 billion to “arrest the decline in social housing supply and ensure a more adequate policy response to Australia’s worsening housing crisis”, and for the $500 million annual disbursement cap to be removed, or instead indexed annually on 1st July for five years. However, he has come around to the terms, saying yesterday that he was “not going to stand in the way” of a $10 billion fund, although he reiterated calls for larger payouts.

“I do expect the government to take on-board advice from experts around indexing a fund or allowing it to disperse more when it returns more, and that isn’t the case in this instance,” he told ABC Radio.

The National Affordable Housing Alliance, which includes Master Builders Australia, the Housing Industry Association, Community Housing Industry Association and the Property Council of Australia among others in its membership, have also recommended doubling the size of the Housing Future Fund capital investment to $20 billion.

Master Builders is forecasting new housing over the next five years will fall short of the 200,000 homes needed annually until 2026-27.

Industry Super Australia estimates that based on construction costs of around $550,000 per dwelling and underlying net rental cashflows available to support servicing commitments “there is an identifiable project financing gap”.

“Under conservative assumptions it is likely more than $10 billion in additional capital will need to be found to construct 40,000 social and affordable dwelling units,” it has said.

Australia’s tight housing market is being pushed to the brink by a rapidly expanding population and an interest rate environment that’s left residential construction increasing unfeasible, according to the National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation.

Domain data shows the current residential vacancy rate is just 0.8%, while CoreLogic reports the capital cities saw an 11.7% increase in rents over the last year.