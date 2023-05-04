Wilsonton redevelopment secure new tenants

CONSOLIDATED Properties and CVS Lane have secured major retailers for their Wilsonton Shopping Centre in West Toowoomba, including Petbarn, Starbucks and 7-Eleven.

Australia’s largest pet supply retailer, Petbarn, is the latest tenant announced for stage two or the $25 million redevelopment of the Wilsonton Centre, signing on for 850sqm of space on an eight-year lease with a five-year option.

Consolidated Properties Group (CPG), who co-owns the centre with CVS Lane, began construction on the redevelopment in August 2022, adding a further 2,163sqm of floorspace at the Bridge Street and Richmond Drive site.

Wilsonton Shopping Centre is anchored by Coles and Woolworths supermarkets, in addition to over 40 specialty stores.

“When we acquired the Wilsonton in 2018 it was a bit dated, so we’ve made a significant investment to modernise the centre and bring to West Toowoomba popular retailers such as Petbarn, 7-Eleven and Starbucks,” said Don O’Rorke, CEO and chairman at CPG.

“Petbarn will be taking the largest space by far in the second stage at 850sqm and will stock a wide range of pet supplies, which is sure to be well received by our customers with Toowoomba home to plenty of animal lovers.”

Petbarn will join Starbucks who have signed on for a 200sqm drive-through location and 7-Eleven for 212sqm, both on 12-year terms. In addition to a 24-hour car wash facility, at a 200sqm space.

The 7-Eleven and carwash are currently open, with both Starbucks and Petbarn set to open mid-year, with construction on stage two to end at the same time.

“Upon completion, stage two will play host to a broad range of retailers and offerings from coffee through to fuel and potentially a restaurant and gym,” added O’Rorke.

“This will ensure the Wilsonston, remains one of the leading shopping centres in Toowoomba with a compelling offering for shoppers.”