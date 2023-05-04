Buyers attracted to glitter of Jewel Private Residences

AW Holding Group’s Jewel Private Residences Gold Coast is launching its second release of premium apartments, after the sold out Stage One achieved $82 million in sales.

The second $71 million Stage Two release of 30 fully completed apartments in the Sapphire Collection will come to market, offering absolute beachfront living between Broadbeach and Surfers Paradise.

All 40 apartments in the first release of the Sapphire Collection sold within a few months of launching, with AW Holding Group selling through TOTAL Property Group.

“Demand for apartments at Jewel Private Residences has been high as we expected, as these are brand new, move in ready apartments right on the beach at the Gold Coast – there is nothing else like it on the market at the moment, except for off-the-plan options,” said Adrian Parsons, managing director at TOTAL Property Group.

“We haven’t seen this level of luxury in a brand-new apartment building on absolute beachfront in many years, so interest has been high, and our team has been busy showing buyers through Jewel Private Residences and the apartment displays, with a number of the displays selling on inspection.

The residence configurations in the new release include one-bedroom, one-bedroom plus multipurpose room (MPR), two-bedroom, two-bedroom plus MPR and three-bedroom with MPRs, ranging in price from $800,000 to $6.5 million.

One-bedroom apartments plus MPR floorplans range from 88sqm-151sqm, with three-bedroom plus at 259sqm.

“Demand for premium apartments on the Gold Coast is showing no signs of slowing down as there is limited stock and the fact these are brand new, beachfront residences with five-star amenities from an international hotel presents an exceptional opportunity,” added Parsons.

“Gold Coast’s predicted growth as we continue this trajectory towards the 2032 Olympics is being driven by the sought-after lifestyle available here and the ability to relocate work or business because we are so close to Brisbane and have easy access to Queensland’s two major international airports.”

The Sapphire Collection is located in Tower 1 of Jewel in the completed $1.5 billion three- tower precinct, which includes a dedicated tower for the five-star The Langham hotel, Gold Coast and the two residential towers.

The first 40 apartments were purchased by a range of demographics, predominantly by Australian buyers, with one buyer living overseas.

“It has been an exciting time presenting these collections of Jewel Private Residences to the market following the opening of Gold Coast’s most exclusive hotel The Langham, Gold Coast at Jewel, offering homebuyers and investors premium apartments with access to five-star hotel facilities,” said Yutao Li, director of sales at AW Holding Group.