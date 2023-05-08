Cushman hires PDS director

CUSHMAN & Wakefield has appointed Deb Lawson as associate director, client services, project and development services (PDS) Australia, who will be responsible for the growth of the Victorian, South Australian, and Tasmanian business.

Lawson is a business strategist and client relationship specialist with over 25 years of experience across multiple sectors, both private and public, advising property and professional services firms.

Maria Russo-Fama, Cushman & Wakefield’s director – client services, PDS, ANZ said Lawson is passionate about client relationships, business growth, and brand elevation with innovative ideas and smart client engagement programs.

“Deb’s focus will be on driving growth and client engagement across the Victorian, South Australian, and Tasmanian regions and her appointment is an important step in the development of Cushman & Wakefield’s business in Australia.

“We are excited to have Deb join our team, and we look forward to working with her to achieve our growth objectives and provide the best possible service to our clients.”