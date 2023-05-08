AND FINALLY

International finance executive joins Pikos

Hannah Page
By Hannah Page 1 Min Read

RESIDENTIAL developer Pikos Group has appointed international commercial finance executive, Rebecca Slingsby, as its chief financial and operating officer.

Slingsby has over 17 years of experience holding high-level positions in the real estate and development sector, 14 of which were spent in Australia, with the last three years spent across the United States.

Slingsby previously worked as commercial director of development for Lendlease in the US and its general manager of finance based in Brisbane, in addition to working at UBS Wealth Management, JPMorgan Chase and HSBC in London.

Slingsby has direct experience in residential, commercial and retail property development and was focused on commercial, financial and operational risk management at Lendlease, in both New York and Boston.

“We are delighted to welcome Rebecca to the team. Her deep expertise in finance, real estate and development makes her uniquely qualified to steer the financial operations of our business,” said Pedro Pikos, managing director at Pikos Group.

In her new position, Slingsby will be responsible for managing the financial and operational functions of Pikos Group and will work closely with the company’s senior leadership team.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Cushman hires PDS director
Next Article Auction defies rate hike, clearance rates strengthen

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

Retail cap rates blow out by 200 basis points
Retail cap rates blow out by 200 basis points
Vendor asking prices rise marginally
Vendor asking prices rise marginally
Rental market continues to be challenging
Rental market continues to be challenging
Higher cost of debt hits commercial property investments
Higher cost of debt hits commercial property investments
RBA LIFT RATES AFTER SHORT REPRIEVE
RBA LIFT RATES AFTER SHORT REPRIEVE
View more stories
Retail cap rates blow out by 200 basis points Vendor asking prices rise marginally Rental market continues to be challenging Higher cost of debt hits commercial property investments RBA LIFT RATES AFTER SHORT REPRIEVE
Lost your password?