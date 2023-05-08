International finance executive joins Pikos

RESIDENTIAL developer Pikos Group has appointed international commercial finance executive, Rebecca Slingsby, as its chief financial and operating officer.

Slingsby has over 17 years of experience holding high-level positions in the real estate and development sector, 14 of which were spent in Australia, with the last three years spent across the United States.

Slingsby previously worked as commercial director of development for Lendlease in the US and its general manager of finance based in Brisbane, in addition to working at UBS Wealth Management, JPMorgan Chase and HSBC in London.

Slingsby has direct experience in residential, commercial and retail property development and was focused on commercial, financial and operational risk management at Lendlease, in both New York and Boston.

“We are delighted to welcome Rebecca to the team. Her deep expertise in finance, real estate and development makes her uniquely qualified to steer the financial operations of our business,” said Pedro Pikos, managing director at Pikos Group.

In her new position, Slingsby will be responsible for managing the financial and operational functions of Pikos Group and will work closely with the company’s senior leadership team.