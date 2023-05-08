HOTEL, TOURISM & LEISURE

Popular Bondi Beach watering hole making a splash

Hannah Page
By Hannah Page 1 Min Read

ONE of the four hotels on the famous Bondi Beach enclave is up for grabs, in the popular Greek themed Topikos.

Located at 182 Campbell Parade, the recently renovated Topikos sits on a 727sqm beachside site, with a lease in place for another 24 years, a 1am licence, 400-person capacity, 20 gaming machines including lease for use and an alfresco seating section.

Daniel Dragicevich, Andrew Joliffe and Xavier Plunkett of HTL Property have been appointed to sell the asset, via an expressions of interest campaign.

“We’ve been fortunate to be involved in a number of the area’s key sales, including Icebergs Dining Room and Bar; and we fondly recall the enhanced level of nationwide interest which was attended to that high profile sale process,” said, Dan Dragicevich, national director at HTL Property.

“Our client enjoys numerous hospitality interests in other jurisdictions, and have taken the decision to avail themselves of this one, presents a compelling opportunity for an existing or new investor with beachfront hospitality aspirations to act upon them,” added Plunkett.

The expressions of interest campaign for Topikos is set to close on 31 May 2023.

