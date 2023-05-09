APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Office

Sydney, NSW

FutureLog Oceana has secured new office space in the heart of Sydney’s CBD.

JLL’s William Conry negotiated the deal for Suite 7.05, 31 Market Street at a gross rate of $1,071 per sqm.

FutureLog Oceana committed to a lease term of seven years for the 208 sqm office, which has a brand-new spec fit-out.

Industrial

Mitcham, VIC

In Melbourne’s east, a local building service has leased a 296 sqm office and storage space at an annual rate of $45,000 plus GST.

Unit 1, 21 Thornton Crescent is well located just off Rooks Road with good access to Whitehorse Road and the Eastern Freeway.

Gorman Kelly struck the deal.

Retail

South Melbourne, VIC

On Melbourne’s southern CBD fringe, a 150 sqm renovated showroom and residence at 130 Montague Street offering three potential income streams has traded with vacant possession for $1.37 million.

The building is on 150 sqm of land.

Gorman Allard Shelton did the deal.