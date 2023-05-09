Canberra CBD set for transformation with major block sale

A PRIME development site comprising nearly two-hectares of Canberra’s City Centre has hit the market in an extremely rate offering.

The landmark development opportunity, Block 1 Section 121 City, sits next to City Hill as part of the ACT Government’s renewal of Canberra’s City Centre and will see the creation of a multi-use precinct forming a new gateway to the City Centre from the south.

Tim Mutton from JLL has been exclusively appointed to sell the land via an international expressions of interest campaign, on behalf of the ACT government’s City Renewal Authority.

“With frontages to London Circuit, Edinburgh Avenue, Vernon Circle and Commonwealth Avenue, Block 1 Section 121 is one of the most significant development sites to come to market in Canberra’s history,” said Mutton, managing director at JLL, ACT.

“Land release offerings have been extremely rare within the central city area, let alone one of this scale.”

The 18,959sqm site takes prominent positioning on Commonwealth Avenue, with the new precinct with a focus on residential and retail space to have significant impacts on the local economy.

City Centre is one of the most tightly held and in demand residential markets in Canberra.

With limited supply across all of Canberra resulting in a low current vacancy rate of 1.8%, well below the long-term average of 1.6%, according to SQM Research figures.

“The sale conditions will ensure a sustainable and high-quality development fitting of its significant City Centre location. The new development can feature a combination of residential accommodation and retail space, as well as potentially office or hotel space,” added Mutton.

Dependent on completion of the sale, construction of the development could commence from 2026.

“Block 1, Section 121 City provides an outstanding opportunity for developers to acquire a permit approved development site with endless potential and represents a true opportunity to shape the future of Canberra CBD. This will continue to bring more people into the City Centre and have flow on benefits for local business,” said Mr Mutton.

The international expressions of interest campaign for Block 1 Section 121 Division of City ACT is set to close on 4 July 2023.