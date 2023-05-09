Ipswich’s iconic Bakehouse Steakhouse finds new owner in Gerry Murphy

THE historic Bakehouse Steakhouse in Ipswich has been snapped up after the almost 150-year-old site was successfully redeveloped.

Matt Walsh from JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group brokered the sale via a marketing campaign which drew in significant interest across the market, before selling to Gerry Murphy for a sale price reportedly between $2 million and $2.3 million.

“I always love seeing the passion of quality operators like the Stevenson’s create something new and exciting, and always hope that the new operator will not only honour the legacy but add something new,” said Walsh.

“Gerry has a fantastic pedigree in this field, and I am truly excited to see where he will take this remarkable business.”

Originally built in 1875 as Haleys Bakery, the business was eventually purchased by the Stevenson family who redeveloped the site into the Bakehouse Steakhouse bar restaurant, which has been reliably trading since reopening in 2018.

“We are very proud of what we have created here, and while we are sorry to see it sold, Gerry and his team are the right people to take it to the next level. We have loved every minute of our time here and look forward to coming back and seeing what is in store for the Bakehouse,” said Alastair Stevenson, who represented the Stevenson family throughout the sale process.

The Bakehouse features traditional brickwork and the original bakery oven doors and has established itself as one of the premier dining locations in Ipswich.

“We intend to build upon the legacy of Alastair and the family by keeping the famous Steakhouse offering, while adding more in the way of functions and quality bar offerings to the business,” said new owner, Gerry Murphy.

“We have a huge community focus and want to add activities and events that really contribute to Ipswich. We can’t wait to give the locals more of what they love!”

Ipswich is amongst the fastest growing regions in Queensland, with a growing demand for food and beverage experiences. With the City of Ipswich recently making The Hotspotting Top 5 Cheapies With Prospects, due to its homes in the $300,000s and $400,000s range, combined with its good transport links and big jobs zones.

The deal reached agreement in February this year, before settling on 14 April.

JLL Hotels facilitated more than 80 transactions across its national platform over a record 2022, for a total deal volume nearing $1.3 billion.