Accor adds two Sydney hotels under its belt

AUSTRALIA and New Zealand’s largest hotel operator, Accor, has struck a partnership with Sachin Sabharwal that will see the rebranding of new hotels as BreakFree on Broadway Sydney and Mantra Castle Hill Sydney.

BreakFree on Broadway Sydney features 47 refurbished guestrooms a 15-minute walk to Darling Harbour and Chinatown and a short stroll to The University of Sydney and Broadway Shopping Centre.

In the north western suburbs, Mantra Castle Hill Sydney offers 82 guestrooms, gym, barbecue deck and continental breakfast offering and is a three minutes drive from Norwest Business Park and The Hills Entertainment Centre.

“Being in the hospitality industry for over 15 years, I have always wanted to partner with a global brand like Accor and I’m looking forward to what the future holds for us together,” Sabharwal said.

Accor Pacific CEO, Sarah Derry, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Sachin Sabharwal and unveil two new hotels in Sydney.”