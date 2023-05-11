GENERAL NEWS

Embattled building authority chief resigns after iPhone inspection scandal

SUE Eddy has abruptly resigned as the Victorian Building Authority (VBA) CEO just days after reports emerged of hundreds of “inspections by iPhone” carried out by the state’s construction industry watchdog.

Eddy had been reappointed last year another five-year term. The Age reported she told staff a that she would be taking personal leave due to a family matter, before staff were informed on Thursday that she would not return.

An investigation by The Age and 60 Minutes revealed on Sunday that VBA inspectors had carried out hundreds of virtual audits instead of physically attending construction sites, despite legal advice that this might breach the state’s Building Act.

The VBA put out a short statement yesterday.

“Chief Risk Officer, Dr Todd Bentley, who is Acting CEO, will continue in this position until a permanent CEO is appointed,” it read.

“The VBA will not be making any further statement in relation to this matter.”

WorkSafe last year issued an order for it to provide a safe workplace for its building and plumbing inspectors after the suicide of inspector Rob Karkut. Managers had been pressuring inspectors to check off construction sites to meet the state government’s high targets, it found.

