TPG makes a call in Barangaroo

TELCO and Australia’s second largest internet service provider TPG Telecom is relocating its corporate headquarters Tower Two in Sydney’s Barangaroo.

TPG Telecom has leased more than 9,000 sqm of space across four levels and will consolidate its North Sydney and Glebe offices under one roof.

Vanessa Hicks, TPG Telecom group executive, people experience, said employees will greatly benefit from the move with best-in-class facilities, ease of access and collaboration spaces to support the telco’s flexible workforce.

Furthermore Tower Two also aligns with TPG’s sustainability initiatives with its carbon neutral certification and achieves a significant reduction in its Sydney office footprint.

“We are thrilled to announce TPG Telecom’s move to Barangaroo, where we will bring together more of our teams under one roof to connect, collaborate, create, and celebrate.

“This exciting move positions TPG Telecom and our people at the heart of Sydney — a place where creativity meets community, and where our teams will flourish. With easy access to fantastic amenities, high-quality and modern workspaces, we are creating the perfect environment for our people to come together to be at their best, be closer to our customers, and drive innovation,” she added.

The new Barangaroo office delivers larger floor plates across less floors, which will also provide greater opportunity for cross-functional interactions and collaboration, along with a new client & concierge floor.

TPG Telecom expects to move into its new digs in August.

Tower Two is a 41-storey 89,200 sqm premium grade office tower and Tower Three is a 38-level office tower of 82,000 sqm. The property is held by the Lendlease International Towers Sydney Trust (LLITST), which is owned by Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC, Lendlease and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.