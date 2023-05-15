Synnex picks Oakleigh South for new HQ

SYNNEX Australia, part of the largest IT provider in the Asia Pacific, has unveiled plans for its new $130 million purpose-built headquarters and distribution centre in Melbourne’s Oakleigh South, to be built on an infill site once owned by German hypermarket Kaufland.

The new facility, which will incorporate Synnex’s new Australia and New Zealand headquarters, will span 34,922 sqm and be constructed on the 4.4-hectare property, just around the corner from its existing facility.

The new HQ will comprise a fully automated 4,283 sqm, 35-metre-high warehouse, a second three-level, 25,280 sqm warehouse, and a three-level main office of 3,273 sqm, along with external areas totalling a further 18,992 sqm.

Synnex bought the site in 2020 for $20.9 million from Kaufland, which was selling down infill sites across the country following its sensational exit from the Australian market – without opening one store.

“This is a wonderful project that will make an enormous contribution to the efficiency of our operations, to our workplace environment and culture, the creation of local employment opportunities, and of course to significantly enhance our ability to distribute the highest quality products to our customers,” said CEO of Synnex Australia and New Zealand, Kee Ong.

He said the investment was consistent with the company’s initiative to streamline distribution efficiency as part of a strategic five-year growth plan.

Synnex operates as a division of Synnex Technology International Corporation, which has a business network covering Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, and New Zealand.

Vaughan Constructions will build the project and Van der Meer Consulting will be the project manager.

Vaughan Constructions development manager, Jessica Topelson expects the project to create around 250 jobs during construction, while the operating business will create ongoing employment for up to 360 workers across the warehouse and office operations.

She said Synnex was seeking to significantly upgrade its logistics operations with what will be a state-of-the-art automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) designed by i2C Architects.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be given the opportunity to work on such an exceptional project with Synnex and Van der Meer Consulting which will deliver the absolute latest in warehousing storage solutions,” Topelson said.