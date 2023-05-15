Social housing boost for Brisbane

THE National Housing Finance and Investment Corporation (NHFIC), the Queensland government and specialist community housing provider BlueCHP are opening a $22.6 million social housing apartment complex in Brisbane.

The six-storey development in Windsor, around 5km out from the Brisbane CBD, was constructed across 2021-23 and comprises 42 two-bedroom residences, each including a private balcony or patio, communal open spaces and parking.

The apartments are set to deliver homes for Queensland households currently on the social housing register, including job seekers and single parent families with a child under 12.

The first tenants commenced moving into the complex this month.

The apartment complex is conveniently placed within close proximity to public transport, both primary and secondary schools, local parks, sporting facilities and employment opportunities.

“More Queenslanders will have a safe, affordable place to live, thanks to this collaboration between the federal and state governments,” said Julie Collins, housing minister.

“This is the kind of innovative, affordable rental project that could be funded by our $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund, the single largest investment in social and affordable housing by a federal government in more than a decade.”

NHFIC has provided funding of $2.05 million through the Affordable Housing Bond Aggregator (AHBA) in an agreement under the Queensland government’s Partnering for Growth initiative.

“NHFIC is pleased to support BlueCHP with the supply of more community housing under the Partnering for Growth initiative, so more Queenslanders have a safe place to call home,” said Nathan Dal Bon, CEO at NHFIC.

“Through this innovative partnership, BlueCHP is able to access cheaper, longer-term financing from NHFIC that will allow them to direct more funds towards building homes for those in our community who need it most.”

With the Queensland government providing $20.57 million in capital grants, while BlueCHP will both own and maintain the apartments for the long-term.

“This project at Windsor, and its companion building at Lutwyche, are great demonstrations of BlueCHP’s ability to establish innovative financial structuring to deliver pragmatic affordable housing solutions, on time and to budget, for people in need across Australia,” added Charles Northcote, CEO at BlueCHP.

“BlueCHP applaud the Qld State Government and the NHFIC for their leadership and spirit of partnership.”