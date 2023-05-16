APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of development site and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Retail

Hawthorn, VIC

Melbourne literary retail giant Readings has leased Glenferrie Road’s heritage ANZ building and an adjoining shop.

Chris James from Fitzroys negotiated the secure long-term 10-year lease at 685-687 Glenferrie Road, Hawthorn in an off-market deal, at $320,000 per annum on behalf of a private owner.

Sitting next to Lido Cinemas complex, the new location comprises 345sqm across the ground floors of the circa-1920 Edwardian ANZ bank building and adjoining shop, and 124sqm on the first floor of the ANZ building, on a high-profile 944sqm site and will feature a Readings and Readings Kids bookstore.

Development & Land

Spring Hill, QLD

A prime 1,326sqm inner Brisbane development site sold for $5.1 million to ACT-based Addval Developments

The corner site is comprised of three lots, 37 Leichhardt Street and numbers 8 and 10 Downing Street and was sold with a development approval in place for 15 luxury residential apartments across 12 levels.

Nick Wedge, James Matley and Hunter Higgins from Colliers sold the blue chip site via a competitive expressions of interest campaign.

The mixed use 1 zoned site sits less than 1km from the Brisbane CBD and is approved for the refurbishment of the existing heritage dwelling on the property.

With the zoning allowing for opportunities including residential, mixed use, retirement/aged care, build to rent, student accommodation, office, a hotel or serviced accommodation, commercial, medical, retail as well as child care.

Industrial

Cranbourne West, VIC

In Melbourne’s south east, a 299 sqm modern warehouse and office with five car parks and a six-metre roller shutter door has sold for $960,000.

The purchaser was a local operator who was leasing and will now operate out of new premises.

Andy Cowan of Simple Industrial Commercial negotiated the deal.

Ringwood, VIC

An industrial unit in the eastern suburbs has sold via private sale for $813,789 after receiving 94 enquiries and 10 offers.

John Nockles of CVA Property Consultants sold 3/65-71 Heatherdale Road, which has a building size of 280 sqm and sold on a yield of 4.42%.

“The response from potential buyers demonstrates the appeal and demand for solid investment properties in the East – great connectivity, proximity to major transport links and a strong tenant covenant are what enhances an investment,” Nockles said.