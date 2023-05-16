Knight Frank hires project marketing specialist

KNIGHT Frank is further expanding its residential team with the appointment of experienced project marketing specialist Alison Hedger on the Gold Coast.

Hedger has joined the team in the role of director, residential project sales and follows the appointment of James Elliott in the Gold Coast office earlier this year, along with Nathan Berlyn, Frazer Cunnane and Oliver Stillman in Sydney.

Hedger brings more than 20 years’ experience in property marketing, moving from Colliers, where she was associate director of residential on the Gold Coast.

Prior to that, she held national property marketing roles at Clarence Property and Heritage Pacific and has undertaken advisory consultancy roles for developments throughout Australia.

“Alison is a highly respected residential project marketing specialist with extensive experience in managing the sales and marketing of diverse property assets in Queensland and Northern New South Wales,” she said, “Knight Frank head of residential, Erin van Tuil said.

“Alison will add tremendous value to our residential team through her market knowledge, thoughtful project management and innovative pivot strategies to ensure our team are market leaders in delivering exceptional results to our clients.”

Knight Frank managing director Queensland Dominic Long said the appointment of Hedger was a strategic move the business increasingly focuses on prestige projects on the Gold Coast.

Hedger said, “I am looking forward to further enhancing Knight Frank’s service to clients, building on recent successes across residential and contributing to the Gold Coast’s prime property landscape”.