Accor expands to Box Hill

HOTEL operator Accor is bringing a new-build hotel to Australia, with the signing of Novotel Melbourne Box Hill.

Set to open in January 2025, Novotel Melbourne Box Hill will comprise 132 guestrooms, conference and events facilities including a 200-capacity ballroom, located around 14km east of the CBD.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Accor on this exciting development. Novotel Melbourne Box Hill will be a flagship for the area, and we are confident that it will become a popular destination for both locals and visitors to Melbourne,” said Johnson Zhang, CEO of APH Holding, which owns the Novotel Melbourne Box Hill.

“The hotel will have access to public transport and retail amenities and will be an appropriate asset for Melbourne’s much needed second CBD which should promote, leisure and business.”

The hotel will also feature a range of dining options, including an all-day dining restaurant, lobby bar/café and a rooftop bar.

Set to become the one of the closest hotels to Box Hill Hospital and Epworth Eastern Hospital, it will also include amenities such as a day spa, sauna, wellness centre and gym.

“The signing of Novotel Melbourne Box Hill is a significant milestone for Accor as we continue to expand our presence in Victoria,” said Sarah Derry, CEO at Accor Pacific.

“Box Hill is a vibrant and growing suburb, and we are excited to offer both business and leisure travellers a stylish and contemporary accommodation option in this dynamic community.”

The signing of this latest hotel signals Accor’s ongoing commitment to growing its portfolio in Australia, with the Novotel brand boasting one of the largest footprints across Australia and New Zealand, with more than 40 hotels in key metropolitan and leisure destinations.

Earlier in the month, Accor struck a partnership with Sachin Sabharwal that will see the rebranding of new hotels as BreakFree on Broadway Sydney and Mantra Castle Hill Sydney.

Box Hill is one of the largest commercial business hubs and transport interchanges outside of the CBD, with the city of Whitehorse home to almost 180,000 people and a Gross Regional Product of $1.5 billion in 2019.