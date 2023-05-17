KDL’s residential development gets go ahead

MORETON Bay Regional Council has given the green light for KDL Property Group’s $158 million residential development at Joyner on Brisbane’s northside.

Regent Quarter, located on Regent and Oxford Streets, Joyner, will have 327 lots, with the first eight stages comprising 209 lots granted DA approval.

KDL managing director, Kent Leicester, said the group had spent the past two years bringing the infill development site at Joyner to life, working closely with several local landowners.

“Regent Quarter is situated in a prime growth corridor that offers both convenience and tranquillity,” Leicester said. The development has 5.75 hectares of open space and preserved koala habitat area maintained, including linkages to promote safe koala movement.

Civil construction at Regent Quarter is due to start later this year.

The project also includes a proposed commercial hub featuring a 90-place childcare centre with an adjoining swim school.

Leicester said homesites in Regent Quarter will range from 352 sqm to 681 sqm.

“This estate will be ideal for families keen to be part of the Joyner community. This is a safe and peaceful area with Lake Samsonvale a focal point for family barbecues and walks.

“Joyner offers easy access to Brisbane and also to the beaches on the Sunshine Coast. There are excellent amenities and it is close to good schools and shopping centres.”

KDL also recently launched a limited release of 15 lots in the first stage of Avaline, a $106 million mixed-use residential community featuring 188 homesites as well as a medical precinct and childcare centre in bayside growth area of Burpengary East.

“Considering there has been so much concern about the lack of housing and new residential developments in recent times, it’s fantastic for KDL to have these two projects on the move on Brisbane’s northside,” Leicester said.

KDL now has three residential estates on Brisbane’s northside after the development of the $25 million Dakota estate, also at Burpengary East, where home building is completed on most of the 70 blocks.