HOTEL, TOURISM & LEISURE

Capital keeps flowing for pubs

Liz Jordan
By Liz Jordan 4 Min Read

FUNDS continue to flow on tap for the pubs sector following after the Engadine Tavern changed hands in the biggest New South Wales hotel transaction this year.

Well known local publican Chris Feros of the Feros Hotel Group (FHG) is believed to have paid $35 million for the tavern and adjoining retail sites from a joint venture headed by highly regarded hotelier Peter Ashelford.

The JV acquired the hotel with a planning approval in place; and upon settlement, immediately set about activating the development approval for 64 luxury residential apartments on the hotel’s adjacent car park. Now under construction and close to being completely sold out, the residential development known as The Heritage Apartments, has been subdivided from the hotel.

The pub sale was handled by HTL Property and Highland Commercial Property.

The acquisition will add to Feros’ portfolio of Shire venues including The Prince at Kirrawee, Highfields Hotel in Caringbah and the Taren Point Tavern. FHG also recently received approval for its Parc Pavilion development in the heart of Cronulla itself.

“We are extremely excited to take the reins of the Engadine Tavern, an asset and operation that fits our model perfectly; and we aim to continue to serve the local community within which we are already deeply entrenched,” Feros said.

The hotel is strategically situated within the Engadine town centre and is favourably surrounded by leading retailers such as Woolworths, Coles, ALDI, and Dan Murphy’s. The tavern business generates in excess of $7,000,000 in annual revenues across bar, bistro, gaming, wagering and retail liquor. The business features a 1am liquor licence with 26 gaming machine entitlements. In addition, the hotel enjoys a large trading footprint with scope to activate the upper floor into an alfresco beer garden. The adjoining retail tenancies deliver a robust passive income stream, as well as diversification and footfall benefits.

“The campaign generated great interest from both hoteliers interested in reinvigorating the offering; through to developers, land bankers and investors who were attracted to the site’s strategic land holding – which offers flexible redevelopment and site amalgamation options,” said HTL Property Director, Sam Handy.

“The sale to a well-regarded and experienced organisation such as the Feros Hotel Group, is a distinct vote of confidence in the hotel sector; and exemplifies a flight to quality, high floor value assets. The combined properties provide various downside mitigators, strong underlying property fundamentals and the business, a well-diversified mix of trade – essentially recession-proof,” added HTL national director, Dan Dragicevich.

“HTL Property has now recorded 16 transactions in the first 16 weeks of the year, totalling in excess of $500m in sales; and it remains our considered view that the national marketplace is on the precipice of a period of unprecedented transaction activity”, concluded HTL Property managing director, Andrew Jolliffe.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TAGGED: , , , , , , , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Young entrepreneur snaps up Byron’s The Range
Next Article What does it take to join the One Percent?

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

South East South Australia hops to top performing regional market
South East South Australia hops to top performing regional market
Vic mulls real estate tax reform
Vic mulls real estate tax reform
CHILDCARE BUDGET MEASURES DON’T GO FAR ENOUGH
CHILDCARE BUDGET MEASURES DON’T GO FAR ENOUGH
PROPERTY INDUSTRY RESPONDS TO BUDGET AS HOUSING BILL STALLS
PROPERTY INDUSTRY RESPONDS TO BUDGET AS HOUSING BILL STALLS
Renters plight play second fiddle to homeowners
Renters plight play second fiddle to homeowners
View more stories
South East South Australia hops to top performing regional market Vic mulls real estate tax reform CHILDCARE BUDGET MEASURES DON’T GO FAR ENOUGH PROPERTY INDUSTRY RESPONDS TO BUDGET AS HOUSING BILL STALLS Renters plight play second fiddle to homeowners
Lost your password?