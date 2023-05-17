HOTEL, TOURISM & LEISURERESIDENTIAL PROPERTY

Young entrepreneur snaps up Byron’s The Range

Staff Writers
By Staff Writers 2 Min Read

YOUNG tech entrepreneur Benjamin Bray, managing director of gaming and innovation company Nakatomi, is reported to be the buyer of Spanish-style luxury retreat The Range, that at $37 million has set a new record for the Byron Shire.

According to News Corp, Bray is the new owner of the 48-hectare luxury property that was sold last month by the heir to the Oroton fashion brand, Tom Lane, and his wife Emma.

The Lanes paid $3.8 million for the Coopers Shot property in 2017, and turned it into a luxury escape with a six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home that features a sunken lounge with stone fireplace, surrounded by wraparound seating, together with multiple accommodation buildings, a 15-metre infinity pool, gym and sauna, which commanded a $67,000-a-week price tag and reportedly attracted the likes of Nicole Kidman and Liam Hemsworth.

There’s also a private koala precinct and a macadamia grove with 5,000 trees.

Kim Jones of Ranges Estates managed the sale.

The sale tops the $26 million paid for 16 hectares in the Byron by Clare Mulham, part of the billionaire Roche cosmetics family.

Twenty-seven-year-old, New Zealand-born Bray currently lives in Bondi Beach. Nakatomi is based in Paddington.

According to Domain, Byron Bay house prices eased in 2022 by nearly 10% to $1.49 million. But median values had surged by 75.3% over five years, as the once hippy enclave minted its transformation into a playground for Hollywood A-listers and a multitude of millionaires, sports stars and social media influencers. That growth was given an extra charge by the sea-change phenomenon seen during COVID lockdowns.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TAGGED: , , , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article KDL’s residential development gets go ahead
Next Article Capital keeps flowing for pubs

– Advertisement –

Google Web Stories

South East South Australia hops to top performing regional market
South East South Australia hops to top performing regional market
Vic mulls real estate tax reform
Vic mulls real estate tax reform
CHILDCARE BUDGET MEASURES DON’T GO FAR ENOUGH
CHILDCARE BUDGET MEASURES DON’T GO FAR ENOUGH
PROPERTY INDUSTRY RESPONDS TO BUDGET AS HOUSING BILL STALLS
PROPERTY INDUSTRY RESPONDS TO BUDGET AS HOUSING BILL STALLS
Renters plight play second fiddle to homeowners
Renters plight play second fiddle to homeowners
View more stories
South East South Australia hops to top performing regional market Vic mulls real estate tax reform CHILDCARE BUDGET MEASURES DON’T GO FAR ENOUGH PROPERTY INDUSTRY RESPONDS TO BUDGET AS HOUSING BILL STALLS Renters plight play second fiddle to homeowners
Lost your password?