Liverpool Civic Place top out

THE first stage of the city-shaping $600 million Liverpool Civic Place mixed-use precinct has topped out.

The new fjcstudio-designed precinct will deliver 35,000 sqm of A-grade commercial office space across two towers, an 80-key hotel, a state-of-the-art library, art gallery, council chambers and offices.

It will also create Western Sydney’s newest public square that will be used for major events, festivals and community activities.

Speaking at the topping-out ceremony, Liverpool Mayor, Ned Mannoun said Liverpool’s emergence as an economic powerhouse and Sydney’s third CBD has driven $13 billion in transport and infrastructure investment into the city.

“South West Sydney is one of Sydney’s fastest growing districts and the opening of the Western Sydney International Airport and Aerotropolis has catalysed investment in a wide range of knowledge-intensive industries that will also generate significant employment and economic opportunities for the south-west region,” he said.

Stage one will also include the opening of the new council chambers and offices, public library and art gallery, and multi-function public square.

Stage two of the precinct will start shortly and include a nine-storey hotel and a 20,500 sqm commercial tower that will be the city’s most sustainable building and operate net zero of carbon emissions from day one.