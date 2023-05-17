Major advanced research centre approved in Brisbane

PROPERTY developer Silverstone Developments has been given the go ahead on its planned life sciences building in Brisbane.

The DA approved Brisbane Advanced Research Centre at 37042 Butterfield Street in Brisbane’s largest health precinct, Herston, will house around 11,700sqm of purpose-built life sciences, research, medical technology, and education accommodation.

“We are pleased to have received development approval for this landmark project, allowing us to provide a state-of-the-art building that expands on the world-class facilities at the adjacent Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital (RBWH),” said Troy Daffy, managing director at Silverstone Developments.

“A priority of Silverstone’s strategy is to increase the availability of high-quality laboratory and biomanufacturing space in strategic locations for life sciences and biotech companies.”

The seven-storey centre will include a standard 2,884sqm floor plate, with four levels of laboratory space and a multi-level auditorium above.

This in addition to complementary retail on the ground floor and specialist design requirements such as additional plant and services infrastructure, fire systems, industrial loading capacity, hospital-sized lifts and large floor-to-floor heights.

The centre will also include state-of-the-art end of trip facilities, a wellness room, ground floor café, and 118 car parking bays.

“Brisbane Advanced Research Centre is in a prime location with direct access to the Herston Health Precinct, a key drawcard for organisations looking to leverage off one of the largest integrated precincts in Australia,” added Daffy.

“Tenants will have an opportunity to realise huge synergies with the RBWH, Queensland’s largest tertiary referral, research and teaching hospital with 955 beds.”

Sitting just three kilometres out from the Brisbane CBD, the facility will be easily accessible via public transport in the immediate area, including he RBWH Bus station 300 metres away and the new Cross River Rail Exhibition station to be operational ahead of the proposed facility.

While the neighbouring site to centre is Silverstone’s recently completed 354-bay commercial car park.

Herston Health Precinct community is currently home to over 30 health facilities, medical research institutes, universities and organisations, as well as 13,000 clinical and non-clinical staff, scientists, researchers and students, working together to deliver excellence in health.