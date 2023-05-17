Positive signs for Adelaide office market

DESPITE Telstra’s downsizing, the Adelaide CBD vacancy rate reported a decline over the first quarter of 2023, signalling strong levels of occupier demand.

According to the latest data from JLL SA, the Adelaide CBD vacancy rate fell to 16.1%, after more than 12,00sqm of pure expansion activity from occupiers in the city centre over the first quarter.

The CBD recorded positive net absorption of 5,800sqm over the period, with much of the activity coming from tenant centralisation from suburban locations into the city’s newer high-quality offerings.

For example, the Royal Automobile Association (RAA) expanded from its offices in Mile End and leased 2,200 at 91 King William Street, while Lutheran Homes Group, previously in Fullarton, leased 1,100sqm at 25-27 Franklin Street.

“This trend back into the city by non-CBD tenants is expected to continue in 2023 with several new requirements in the market,” said Tom Budarick, leasing director at JLL SA.

JLL also reported ongoing levels of tenant centralisation over the last year, including moves from Fivecast, Nova Systems, Honeywell and BiomeBank.

“Prime grade vacancy remains elevated at 17.5%, and there is currently 117,500 sqm of projects under construction that are expected to be complete in the next 18 months – equating to 8.0% of total stock,” said Rick Warner, research director at JLL SA.

“This elevated vacancy outlook will be compounded further by the recent announcement that Kyren Group will move forward on 50 Franklin Street speculatively.”

Pre-commitments for new supply reached 71% over the first quarter, with Charter Hall’s 40,000sqm tower at 60 King William Street currently 96% leased and Walker Corporation’s 40,000sqm Festival Tower development now 65% leased.

Budarick noted that tenants moving into this new high-quality space has led to significant amounts of backfill space, with existing stock including 30 Pirie Street and 150-160 Grenfell Street expected to upgraded in the next market phase.

This comes after a JLL report from March found the CBD’s office market footprint was set to grow by 6.9% over 2023, but was still unlikely to keep up with future demand.

“While Adelaide’s headline vacancy remains elevated at 16.1%, prime gross effective rents increased by 5.0% over the 12 months to 1Q23,” concluded Warner.