Centennial and Brookfield see long-term strength in industrial and logistics

BROOKFIELD and Centennial are teaming up to launch a new $700 million industrial and logistics Enhanced Value Partnership (EVP) fund, with a niche mid-space strategy.

The partnership’s strategy will be to select niche, mid-sized or underperforming assets in urban markets with limited supply, that are often overlooked by institutional investors.

The EVP is set to recapitalise existing assets owned by Centennial, while providing further capital to add exposure to the Australian infill logistics sector, which is currently experiencing some of the lowest vacancy rates in the world.

“The partnership has been created to capitalise on continued tailwinds for the sector such as the continued growth in e-commerce, improvement in customer service models and material levels of existing building obsolesce,” said Paul Ford, executive director and CEO of industrial & logistics at Centennial.

“Underscoring the strong fundamentals for the logistics sector is that Australia has the lowest vacancy rate in the world at just 0.6 per cent. When you add factors such as Australia’s population being expected to grow by 4.2 million by 2032, e-commerce penetration levels and delivery models well below global peers and severe supply constraints, we only see continued outperformance for true last-mile, inner ring warehousing and logistics markets.”

Up to $60m will be invested by Centennial principals and its existing private client investors, with Centennial contributing four seed assets to the new fund.

The assets are fully leased with a combined gross lettable area of 48,400sqm and include three distribution centres in Brisbane and Melbourne and an industrial park in Brisbane’s Australia TradeCoast precinct.

“The partnership with Brookfield, one of the world’s largest alternative asset managers, allows Centennial to invest the EVP in around 24 months while also maintaining a pragmatic approach to selecting only high quality assets that complement its long-held investment objectives,” said Adrian Taylor, group CEO at Centennial.

The new EVP raising will typically target assets with tenancies between 1,000sqm to 10,000sqm, that are typically valued between $10 to $75m upon stabilisation and or redevelopment.

The EVP represents Centennial’s third global partnership within the industrial and logistics sectors since the platform was established in 2019.

“Our partnership with Centennial is an exciting opportunity to recapitalise an existing high-quality logistics portfolio and pursue attractive urban infill acquisitions in the strongest industrial markets in the country. This transaction highlights the flexibility of our real estate secondaries and sponsor solutions strategy,” said Marcus Day, managing director at Brookfield’s real estate secondaries business.

“Across our real estate secondaries platform, we have executed similar strategies in North America and the UK and so we are pleased to be partnering with Centennial in these tightly held Australian east coast markets. We expect the next few years to provide attractive opportunities in the logistics sector for well capitalised investors.”

The new EVP will enhance Centennial’s national investment portfolio capacity, enabling it to grow its assets under management to around to $3.0 billion.

Centennial has had recent leasing success at its industrial and logistics assets, including securing waste management solutions giant Cleanaway at its $110 million Tottenham Industrial Park in Melbourne’s west and fully leasing its new $30 million distribution centre redevelopment in Adelaide with the addition of Daikin.