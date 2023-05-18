Developers shelving projects as construction costs soar

CONSTRUCTION levels have stalled across Melbourne and Sydney as costs surge and property prices in both cities stagnate.

According to new analysis from KPMG Australia, as residential construction costs grew by 30% over the last two years, New South Wales has seen nearly 16,400 dwellings approved but now commenced, as of the of March 2023.

This volume of dwellings is only growing from the 13,800 recorded at the same time in 2022, with 2019 the last time construction levels stalled to this extent, then due to historically high vacancy rates.

While figures are less severe in Victoria, with 10,500 dwellings approved without construction commencing by the end of March, this is up significantly on the 5,000 dwellings at the same time last year.

In Victoria, the last time figures were this high was in December of 2017, when there were 11,400 dwellings not yet commenced.

The majority of these not yet commenced dwellings, in both NSW and Victoria, are apartments or townhouses, at around three-quarters.

“Property developers are shelving projects because of soaring costs and lacklustre property prices. Some are even going bust,” said Terry Rawnsley, urban economist at KPMG.

“Both Victoria and New South Wales have increased demand for new dwelling approvals, but dwellings are far from materialising, due to significantly higher input costs and a potentially lower return on investment.”

Rawnsley noted that neither Queensland nor Western Australia have seen the same flatlining in residential construction, thanks in large part to comparatively resilient house prices.

This is partially due to Queensland and WA’s smaller proportion of new medium and high-density dwellings, which are often more sensitive to cost fluctuations.

“With the increases in construction prices starting to moderate and property prices in New South Wales and Victoria stabilising, the rapid increase in dwellings not yet commenced is starting to slow,” added Rawnsley.

Costs do look to be easing, with CoreLogic’s Cordell Construction Cost Index showing diminished growth, after two years of consistent increases the index returned a growth rate of 0.9% for the first quarter of 2023, its lowest level since March 2021.

“These not-yet-commenced dwellings represent a pool of approved homes, which can be quickly delivered when market conditions improve.”