Auction warms up despite cold weather

AUSTRALIA’S combined capitals have recorded their highest preliminary clearance rate since February Last year.

According to the latest figures from Domain, nationally there were 1,535 auctions listed, up from 1,391 the week before, with 1,124 auctions reported down from 1,227.

At 74.8%, the national clearance rate was up on last week’s 70.8%, with 841 properties selling at auction down marginally from 895 in the week prior, with 106 properties withdrawn, from 111.

Compared to the same week last year, the clearance rate was up significantly from 58.8%, where 1,103 properties were listed, 988 auctions reported and 581 sold.

The total value sold this week was $718.3 million, with houses bringing in an auction median of $1,240,500 and units at $865,000.

This was down from last week’s $851.4 million, with the auction median for houses at $1,278,000 and units down from $823,000.

Compared to the same week last year, the total value sold was down only moderately from $750.4 million, with the house auction median at $1,225,000 and the unit auction median at $791,000.

In Sydney the clearance rate was improved from 74.6% to 79.3%, with 421 reported auctions, 54 withdrawals and 334 properties selling.

Sydney’s total value sold at auction was down to $338.9 million this week, with an auction median of $1,750,000 for houses and $943,000 for units.

With activity up from the same week last year, where 715 auctions were reported, with 161 properties selling for a total value of $272.7 million.

In Melbourne the clearance rate was also up from 69.4% to 73.7%, with 582 reported auctions, 43 withdrawals and 429 properties selling.

The total value sold in Melbourne was $327.1 million, or an auction median of $1,176,000 for houses and units at $750,000.

By comparison, the same week last year in Melbourne saw 520 auctions reported, with 297 sold for a total value of $356.2 million.

While in Adelaide, the clearance rate was at 65%. With 48 auctions reported, three withdrawn and 31 properties sold, for $19,695,275 in total sales and a median of $890,000.

In Brisbane the clearance rate came in at 62%, with 34 auctions reported, four withdrawals and 21 sold, for $13,338,000 in total sales and a median of $865,500.

Finally, Canberra’s clearance rate was at 68%, with 40 auctions reported, two withdrawn and 27 properties sold for a total value at $20,067,000 and a median of $1,090,000.