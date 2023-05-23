APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of social infrastructure and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Retail

Moonee Ponds, VIC

A land banking investor has snapped three side-by-side freeholds on one of Melbourne’s best performing shopping strips, Puckle Street.

Ervin Niyaz and Chris Kombi from Fitzroys, alongside Alex Brierley and JJ Heng from CBRE, sold 42, 44 and 46 Puckle Street in one line for $5.61 million, reflecting a sharp 3.4% yield and a land rate of $10,226/sqm.

With a combined land area of 547sqm, the properties boast more than 15 metres of frontage to the shopping strip and development upside with surrounding projects including the Penny Lane project opposite.

All three shops are fully leased, with tenants including Smile Thai on a five-year term from October 2019, State of Grace Collective on a 4+3+3-year term and Body Catalyst on a 3+5-year deal, both from May 2021.

Social Infrastructure

Clyde North, VIC

A prominent local childcare centre developer has snapped up a development site in Melbourne’s south east growth region for $2.8 million.

JLL’s healthcare & life sciences team sold the 2,531 sqm site at Lot 558 Smiths Lane, in Mirvac’s 3,100-lot Smiths Lane Estate, following an invite-only expressions of interest campaign that presented the site to just 25 parties. Offers came from nine different developers and owner occupiers.

JLL’s Mark Stafford said that by identifying key owner operators and developers with active requirements for child care sites pricing was able to be pushed to more than 40% above initial expectations, at $1,106 per sqm. Similar development sites in growth locations and master planned communities have sold for $500 to $800 per sqm, he said.

High occupancy rates, reduced supply and increased government funding to the childcare sector is seeing rental growth of up to 47% in some areas.

Carrum Downs, VIC

Meanwhile, six new childcare centres have been leased in Victoria as operators continue to hunt for well-located Melbourne sites.

Birches Early Learning, Gumboots Early Learning, Guardian Childcare & Education, Kool Kidz and two private operators have all committed to new locations in deals negotiated by Marcello Caspani-Muto, Sandro Peluso and Jimmy Tat of CBRE’s Australian healthcare & social infrastructure team.

“Well-located sites and intelligent design continue to attract interest from various operators, highlighting the robustness of the childcare market while the long-term lease agreements reflect the potential for childcare development in the area.”

Among the deals, Birches Early Learning committed to a 15-year lease over a new facility at 57 McCormick’s Road, Carrum Downs, which had originally been leased off the plan to another operator. When that deal fell through it was snapped up an improved a rate per place of $3,600.

In other deals, Gumboots Early Learning has leased a proposed childcare centre at 183-185 Melbourne Road in the western suburb of Williamstown, while Gumboots Early Learning has committed to a 15-year initial lease term, with the option to extend for an additional 10 years, at a rate per place of $5,416.

In the next test of market demand, the team is marketing a new Footscray centre at 102-104 Gordon Street.