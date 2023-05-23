QLD ramps up hospitals expansion

THE Queensland government has awarded $1.17 billion in tenders to deliver major expansions at the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee and Ipswich hospitals in the state’s south east.

Yesterday’s announcements take this month’s tally to $2.55 billion of contracts awarded, to deliver six hospital expansions in Brisbane, Ipswich, Mackay, Logan and Cairns, delivering a total of 897 additional beds.

The $465 million QEII Jubilee Hospital expansion in the southern Brisbane suburb of Coopers Plains will deliver 112 additional beds and boost capacity for elective surgeries through a new dedicated facility.

Metro South Hospital and Health Service acting chief executive Noelle Cridland said the QEII Hospital Expansion is a “huge win for Metro South Health and the Brisbane southside community”.

“This major expansion – together with the $25 million rapid expansion which is already underway – will increase bed capacity at QEII Hospital by more than half,” she said.

Built Qld has been awarded the contract. The project will create 1,120 construction jobs.

At Ipswich Hospital, the $710 million stage two expansion will deliver an additional 200 beds and includes a new purpose-built acute clinical service building, a new emergency department, six additional operating theatres, satellite medical imaging service and a new central sterilisation service department.

The contract was awarded to BESIX Watpac Qld Pty Ltd. Some 1,700 jobs will be created.

“West Moreton is the fastest growing hospital and health service in Queensland, with the population projected to reach 587,600 by 2036,” said Minister for Health and Ambulance Services, Shannon Fentiman.

“That is why we are providing 200 additional beds and greater access to a range of health services through stage two of the Ipswich Hospital expansion.”

Stage one saw a $146.3 million investment that delivered a new MRI suite, a 26-bed medical and surgical ward, and a transit lounge, and is expected to be completed this year with the delivery of the new acute mental health unit.

A further $1.38 billion in contracts for four hospital expansions were announced earlier this month. That included $530 million to John Holland to deliver the stage two of Logan Hospital, delivering an additional 112 beds; $350 million also to John Holland for the 249-bed expansion at the Princess Alexandra Hospital; $250 million awarded to Hansen Yuncken for the Cairns Hospital expansion of 96 beds; and $250 million awarded to BESIX Watpac to deliver the Mackay Base Hospital expansion of 128 beds.