Knight Frank AMS kicking goals

NSW Waratahs Women’s captain and newly-appointed Wallaroos captain Piper Duck has joined Knight Frank’s asset management services (AMS) team in a part-time flexible role.

Duck will work two days a week in the firm’s Sydney office in lease administration.

Last week she was announced as the youngest captain in Wallaroos history – at just 22 years and 88 days. She is expected to captain the Wallaroos side from 29th June when the Wallaroos take on New Zealand in the Pacific Four Series.

Duck’s appointment follows Knight Frank’s extension in February of its principal partnership with the four-time Super W Championship-winning NSW Waratahs Women’s team for another two seasons, after an initial partnership of one year.

Knight Frank said it is looking to provide employment pathways for Waratahs Women’s players which work around their training commitments, with Duck the first appointment in line with this goal.

Knight Frank CEO James Patterson said the firm is working towards 40:40:20 gender representation across all levels of its organisation.

“Our hope is that our partnership with the NSW Waratahs Women’s team will make it financially easier for team members to continue doing what they love and are good at, while also gaining some skills and a pathway to a career that they could potentially move into post their rugby career.”

Duck said, “I am incredibly grateful to Knight Frank for this opportunity. Without an opportunity such as this, finding a job that allows me to have the working/sporting balance is incredibly difficult”.

Last year Knight Frank recruited two professional sportspeople; Grace Egan, who plays in the AFLW for Richmond, is a sales and leasing executive in Knight Frank’s industrial logistics team in Melbourne, and NRL Dolphins player Mark Nicholls, who is working with Knight Frank’s project management team as project coordinator in the firm’s Brisbane office.