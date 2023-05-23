HDR appoints new civic principal

ARCHITECTURE firm HDR is strengthening its commitment to delivering innovative infrastructure and precincts with the appointment of Mark Gazy as its civic principal.

Gazy will utilise his 25 years of transdisciplinary experience across mixed-use, residential, commercial, education and urban design to work with HDR’s health, education, science and defence sectors.

As well as working with government clients to deliver justice and correctional health facilities that are treatment-focused and intersect health, wellness, education and community.

“Whether designing neighbourhoods as an antidote to loneliness, rebuilding net zero communities on higher ground to safeguard from flooding or creating innovation precincts for scientists, researchers and educators to converge, by looking beyond traditional typologies we have the potential to solve some of our most complex societal, cultural and economic challenges,” said Gazy.

“Today, the civic sector is unlocking new paradigms, and we have a unique opportunity to shape its future trajectory by responding to both our client’s complex needs and our increasingly variable market forces.”

Gazy’s previous experience has seen him hold previous design roles at BVN, Tzannes, SJB and AJC.

“Following a period of significant company growth, the appointment of Mark Gazy will enable us to further diversify and integrate our markets and services so we can elevate the communities we serve and co- design resilient, equitable and regenerative places and precincts that support and define our future,” said Cate Cowlishaw, regional managing principal at HDR.