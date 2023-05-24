APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of hotel and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Industrial

Braeside, VIC

Elevated owner occupier demand for warehouses continues, with a south east bayside Melbourne facility selling for $11.1 million.

Crabtrees Real Estate’s Chris McKenzie and Tim Homes sold the 32-40 Tarnard Drive property. It comprises 5,000 sqm of warehouse space with internal height of up to 13.8 meters allowing for massive cubic capacity, five tilt-up container access doors with loading dock, and dock leveller, located on a site of 8,205 sqm which has additional land that could be further improved.

The expression of interest campaign received over 50 enquiries from both owner occupiers and investors.

“Even with the current interest rates rises, demand remains strong for well-located industrial property, especially from the owner occupiers’ sector,” McKenzie said.

Hotel, Tourism & Leisure

Geraldton, WA

The Geraldton Motor Inn has sold for $4.1 million in an off-market deal to CBH Group to support major port silo works.

Located just south of the city centre, CBH will use the 60-key hotel, with bar, restaurant and drive-through bottle shop, to provide accommodation for employees and contractors, while also catering to the tourism market.

The purchase will support the co-operative’s Path to 2033 Strategy, with the Geraldton Port Zone in line for network investment designed to help lift CBH’s WA export capacity to a maximum of three million tonnes per month by 2033.

Andrew Langsford and Nick Roche from JLL Hotels & Hospitality were exclusively appointed to broker the deal.

Office

Woolloongabba, QLD

Apex Financial Advice has signed a five-year lease with an option for a 119 sqm office in inner Brisbane’s Woolloongabba.

They will pay $47,600 a year plus GST for 141 Logan Road.

Your Commercial did the deal.