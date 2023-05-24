Perry serves as anchor for new Double Bay dining experience

FORTIS’ upcoming Double Bay commercial development, 24 Bay Street, has now secured 100% pre-commitment leases led by celebrated chef Neil Perry.

The development will see the refurbishment of the heritage-listed building by Australian architect Neville Gruzman, to include three floors of food and beverage offerings and two floors of high-end office space.

Located around four kilometres from Sydney CBD, 24 Bay Street will boast a combined 1,414sqm NLA, with an end value of $54 million, anchored by a new multi-level restaurant by Neil Perry.

Accounting for 1,070sqm of space on an initial 10-year term, the Asian restaurant, Song Bird, will be designed by Caon Studios and ACME&Co., who previously worked with perry and Fortis on Margaret at Pallas House Sydney.

“24 Bay Street represents the epitome of mid-century architecture and design. It’s the most beautiful building in Double Bay. We were drawn to the corner location set amongst leafy trees, and the opportunity to invite the public to enjoy a unique dining experience set within this stunning piece of architecture,” said Perry.

Neil Perry will also collaborate with Linden Pride, proprietor of Dante in New York, on a subterranean cocktail bar below the restaurant, named Bobbies.

“Rather than keep the building as predominantly commercial for a small group of office tenants, we chose to dedicate three floors of food and beverage, allowing the wider community to enjoy the unique history of Gruzman’s beautiful building,” said Ed Eve, associate director at Fortis.

With an average lease term of eight years across the development, 24 Bay Street will be the third of six Fortis developments completed within the Bay Street precinct.

Most recently, Fortis secured a DA approval from Woollahra Council for its $195 million commercial project in Double Bay, having bought the site at 2-10 Bay Street and 294-298 New South Head Road in March last year for $82 million, initially with plans for a boutique four-level residential project.

“Our completed commercial developments in Double Bay are 100% pre-committed, demonstrating a robust appetite for premium office space in city-fringe locations, as organisations choose to move closer to where their employees live and socialise,” added Eve.