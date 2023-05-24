Australian and UK architects cross border recognition

AFTER six years of negotiations, Australian-registered architects, and those from the United Kingdom, can apply for fast-tracked cross-border recognition of their qualifications from today.

The landmark Mutual Recognition Agreement from the Architects Accreditation Council of Australia (AACA) and the Architectural Registration Board United Kingdom (ARB UK) is now open for applications for architects who want to pursue international opportunities or move between the countries.

AACA chief executive officer Kathlyn Loseby said the new process would allow for increased collaboration and innovation in architecture between Australia and the UK.

“Our mutual recognition agreement is a significant step to strengthen the professional ties between our countries and create a global network of architects committed to delivering outstanding architectural solutions,” she said.

“For individual architects, it reduces the complexity and time previously required for recognition.”

Registered architects from Australia and the UK can access streamlined procedures and receive immediate recognition upon a successful application, removing the need for additional tests or examinations.

A recent architectural graduate from Australia, for example, would be able to have their postgraduate degree recognised in the UK and work towards registration in the UK without the need for costly certifications.

UK-registered architects applying to Australia for registration will be provided with comprehensive notes so they can understand the 13 specific competencies for local requirements. Overseas-based, UK-registered architects do not need to be in Australia to undertake the mutual recognition processes.

UK applicants also can receive an Australian Skilled Migration Assessment for the occupation “architect”.

Hugh Simpson, chief executive of ARB UK said, “The agreement builds on the close links between our countries and has been made possible because of the constructive engagement between regulatory bodies and the confidence we have in the integrity of regulation and assurance of standards across Australia”.