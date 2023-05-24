Construction industry set to contract despite costs stabilising

AUSTRALIA’S construction industry is expected to contract by 2.6% in 2023 as rising inflation and labour constraints continue to hit builders, particularly at the subcontractor level, but a growth phase is on the horizon.

Global construction consultancy, Linesight’s Q1 2023 Australia Commodity Report also shows an overall levelling of prices in key commodities in the first quarter of 2023, apart from some outliers that have experienced upward trends.

Prices are predicted to remain broadly flat with only slight upward trends in the June quarter.

Despite stabilising prices, Australia’s construction industry is headed for more contraction this year, but the long-term outlook is more positive. Linesight forecasts the sector to grow at a 3.1% annual rate from 2024 to 2027, due to sustained government emphasis on infrastructure development. The outcome of the federal government’s 90-day review into the national $120 billion infrastructure pipeline to weed out “press release projects” remains to be seen.

Brian Coyle, director at Linesight Australia, said rising interest rates and high inflation continue to impact the growth of Australia’s economy and its construction industry.

“Many construction firms, mainly at the subcontractor level, are struggling in an environment of rising inflation and labour constraints, with these struggles most often based on legacy projects that were contracted some time ago.

“To recover this issue, we believe there is a critical need to rethink contracting and tendering frameworks.”

The residential sector’s persistent difficulties are also weighing on growth. Housing demand is softening due to the high interest rates and inflation. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, dwelling fell in March to their lowest number since 2012.

The declining residential construction will continue weighing on materials prices. Lumber prices rose marginally in the March quarter but will plateau; brick prices were down by 8% in the March quarter, and cement is tipped to decline marginally in the coming quarters.

Strengthening demand in China and low global copper inventories drove copper prices up by 6.4% in the first three months of the year. Prices will continue to rise but weak construction in Australia will soften the impact of the global increase in demand on domestic prices.

Steel prices jumped by more than 10% during the quarter as a result of demand in China and robust demand in the Australian civil engineering sector.

Despite the construction industry’s challenges, there are bright spots in the infrastructure and institutional sectors. The latter is expected to expand by 8.8% in 2023, primarily driven by universities upgrading existing infrastructure to accommodate a significant influx of international students.

The report noted industrial sector is seeing federal and state governments bring critical healthcare and vaccine manufacturing facilities into the country, which will greatly reduce the country’s reliance on overseas suppliers.

Linesight expects to see additional impact from the growing emphasis on sustainable practices, with many projects seeking Green Star Ratings or aiming to achieve LEED certification.

“This generally involves using more sustainable and/or alternative materials, which in some cases will have higher upfront costs during the construction phase, but will yield long-term savings over the whole life cycle of the facility,” it said.