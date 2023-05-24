Pellicano accelerates build-to-rent after govt tax changes

DEVELOPER Pellicano is expanding its build-to-rent pipeline again, lodging plans for a $225 million precinct in Robina on the Gold Coast that will include 418 residences.

The private developer has a 2,000-apartment-strong pipeline in the sector across Victoria and Queensland, having recently obtained the green light for the build-to-rent component of its Oakleigh South project The Links in Melbourne.

Following its Quest Robina and Lucia House projects in the Gold Coast locale, Paloma House will have one, two and three-bedroom apartments across four buildings rising nine to 10 levels, with close to 8,000 sqm of resident amenities including a wellness centre, gym, steam room, sauna, cinema, residents’ lounge and work from home spaces.

The ground floor plane brings together a pool, poolside pavilion, private lounges, alfresco kitchen, dining areas, a tennis court, yoga lawn, garden lounge, and bocce court.

When complete, Paloma House will be managed by Pellicano Living – the developer’s residential platform. Pellicano Living currently manages 600 apartments across 10 locations.

Pellicano has a further 410 build-to-rent apartments currently under construction, which will be progressively completed over the next 15 months, in Woolloongabba, Fortitude Valley and Kangaroo Point in Brisbane, and Geelong in Victoria.

The Rothelowman-designed Paloma House has been designed to “capture the idea of resort living” said Pellicano managing director Nando Pellicano, adding that as it had with other projects in its build-to-rent pipeline, it had focused “primarily on delivering high-quality amenities” to future residents.

“Build-to-rent will continue to be a key area of focus for Pellicano moving forward – we will continue to seek out well-located sites across both Victoria and Queensland, where we can deliver high-quality residences to growing populations,” he said.

Queensland’s government recently became the latest on the eastern seaboard to introduce tax concessions for build-to-rent projects.

Meanwhile the Albanese recently announced plans to introduce tax breaks for build-to-rent developers.

Incentives to encourage the supply of housing reducing the withholding tax rate for eligible fund payments from managed investment trusts attributed to newly constructed build‑to‑rent developments from 30% to 15% increasing the capital works tax deduction rate from 2.5% to 4% per year, increasing the after tax returns for newly constructed build‑to‑rent developments.

The sunshine state has lagged Victoria and NSW in embracing build-to-rent, but there appears to be an opening for the sector. Charter Keck Cramer’s State of the Market report found Brisbane apartment completions and commencements have fallen to long-term lows and the city faces a substantial shortage of supply of apartments in the coming years, as project costs, diminishing purchaser capacity and sentiment all prevent new developments from getting out of the gates. By Charter Keck Cramer’s estimates, there are five projects with 1,400 apartments currently under construction in the state and a further 3,500 apartments across 10 projects at the early stages of the development process.

The lifestyle amenity, design and architectural expression of Paloma House has incorporated Rothelowman’s key learnings from its pipeline of build-to-rent projects, said Rothelowman associate principal Lawson Royes.

“We have embraced a strong agenda of liveability by incorporating humanising design strategies that harness the local natural environment and promote sustainability. Rich, dense vegetation enhances the subtropical public realm experience, while resort-style living inspires well-being and an active lifestyle,” he said.