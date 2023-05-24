HIA elects new leadership team

THE Housing Industry Association (HIA) has appointed Debbie Johnson from Building Suncoast Green as national president and Ian Hazan from i2 Homes as national vice president.

Their appointments were confirmed at the Association’s annual general meeting held on Hamilton Island.

Johnson is a highly experienced development consultant, designer and builder who has run her business for nearly 40 years, and has given her knowledge and experience to a diverse range of industry and government committees and boards.

She was appointed as HIA’s Queensland regional president in 2013 and appointed to the Association’s national board in 2017.

Over the past two years, Johnsons has provided support to HIA’s outgoing national president Alwyn Even.

Hazan is a highly respected builder with over 30 years’ experience in the residential building industry. Over the past 15 years, he has taken on a range of volunteer roles with HIA, including as Victorian vice president and president, and chair of the Association’s national training and professional development committee, national membership committee and national technical committee. He was appointed to the Association’s national board in 2016.

As national vice president for the next two years, Hazan will focus on technology, innovation and professionalism across the industry.