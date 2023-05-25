APJ’s property sales and leasing transactions wrap

A WRAP up of development site and commercial property investment sales, as well as leasing transactions across Australia.

Development & Land

North Bondi, NSW

Commercial and residential agents working together have sold a 480 sqm North Bondi block for $7.705 million.

The auction at 73 Hastings Parade attracted seven registered bidders on auction day after Ray White Commercial agent Zorick Toltsan teamed up with Ray White residential agent Warren Ginsberg on the campaign.

The winning bid went to a buyer who already owned on the street, but wanted to knock down and build a bigger, brand-new home.

“Given the property had development potential but also attracted home buyers, it was the perfect opportunity for both Warren and I to work together to ensure the vendors captured all buyer profiles through our combined residential and commercial real estate networks,” Toltsan said.

Industrial

Clayton, VIC

In Melbourne’s south east, a refurbished industrial building of 602 sqm has sold under the hammer for $1.89 million.

Crabtrees Real Estate’s Luke Pitcher and Joe Monea sold 74 Henderson Road, located in the heart of the Clayton industrial precinct, and which was recently updated throughout including new skylights and electrical wiring offering buyers a blank canvas ready for immediate occupation.

Five bidders vied for the property. The buyers are local owner occupiers who intend to relocate their steel fabrication business, Monea said.

Archerfield, QLD

Gutter Cleaning Solutions has a committed to a two-year lease over a 210 sqm warehouse and office unit in southern Brisbane.

They will pay $30,500 net a year plus GST for 2/9 Stockwell Place.

Raine & Horne Commercial did the deal.

Office

North Melbourne, VIC

Three Sydney buyers battled it out for a corner office building on the fringe of Melbourne’s CBD, which sold on a land rate of nearly $24,000 per sqm.

Bidding opened at $1.35 million for the two-level 180 sqm building at 13-15 Cobden Street, which is on a 97 sqm landholding.

Stonebridge agents Dylan Kilner, Shawn Luo and Jacob Biviano sold the property, and said all three bidders were referred by colleagues in NSW.

“The ability to secure interstate buyers who saw values 20% to 30% higher than Melbourne parties resulted in a record price paid for a North Melbourne freehold property,” Kilner said.