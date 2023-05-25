Value of Garda’s office investments slashed

ASX-listed Garda Property Group has seen the values of two office buildings it tipped to the market last year slashed, and capitalisation rates lift in a result tipped to be replicated across the real estate landscape in the coming months.

Garda had 13 of its 15 office and industrial properties independently valued, representing about 80% of its portfolio value. The portfolio’s weighted average capitalisation rate (WACR) lifted 55 basis points to 5.60%. Industrial rental growth offset the movement in cap rates.

The cap rates of its two office properties in inner Melbourne’s Richmond, Botanicca 7 and Botanicca 9, lifted on average by 100 basis points. The fully leased Botanicca 7 lifted 1.13% to 6.13% – it has a 3.8-year weighted average lease expiry – while its value fell $13.2 million to $50.5 million.

Botanicca 9’s cap rate increased 0.88% to 5.88% and $9.4 million was wiped off its value, to $60.0 million That building is 73% occupied and has a WALE of 5.3 years.

They were put to the market in August with expectations of a combined $120 million.

Moody’s has already warned listed office asset values likely to fall in the coming 12 months because of weaker market fundamentals – such as and the increasing cost of debt. Barrenjoey analysts have warned office tower prices could come off by 15% to 20%. Colliers is expecting capital values to drop by an average of 10% from peak-to-trough, before the market recovers in 2024.

Garda put the office buildings up for sale with the view to focusing on its logistics pipeline.

The cap rates of its seven industrial properties increased by an average of 68 basis points. Its Pinnacle West property in Brisbane’s Wacol increased by $22.6 million to $45.9 million, and its industrial land at North Lakes lifted $23.6 million to $69.5 million.

Offsetting the negative movement in capitalisation rates was the average 14% growth in market rents across its industrial assets.

The only established properties not independently values in the cycle were the Cairns and Hawthorn East properties, that were valued at the end of October at $87.8 million and $25.0 million respectively.