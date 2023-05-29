Build-to-rent players moot 10k new apartments

AUSTRALIA’S build-to-rent market is gaining more momentum, with Singapore-listed giant CDL making an entrance into the fast-growing sector while Dutch pension fund APG Asset Management and Bouwinvest have backed a new $1.5 billion Scape Australia Fund.

APG, Bouwinvest and Scape are aiming to deliver at least 10,000 apartments across the eastern seaboard capitals by 2030.

It comes shortly after the Albanese government announced it would halve the withholding tax rate for foreign investors in managed investment trusts from 30% to 15%, a move long-awaited by the sector.

US giant Brookfield has also just announced its first build-to-rent project in the country. Other major foreign investors already in the market include Greystar, Hines, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, and Sentinel and Dutch pension fund manager PGGM.

Local players Lendlease, Stockland and Cedar Pacific are also making moves.

Property developer CDL Australia has announced its entry into the sector with plans to start construction on 560 apartments across Brisbane and Melbourne within the next few months.

The build-to-rent projects are located at Toowong in Brisbane’s inner west and Melbourne’s Fishermans Bend urban renewal precinct, yielding around 320 and 240 apartments respectively.

Cameron Laird, head of development, CDL Australia, said, “The group is very positive about the future of the build-to-rent sector in Australia.”

“We are extremely pleased with the strong foothold we have gained since our re-entry into the Australian property sector with our Ivy and Eve project in Brisbane in 2015 and the opportunity to leverage the rising demand for rental accommodation with build-to-rent projects in Brisbane and Melbourne.”

Queensland’s government recently became the latest on the eastern seaboard to introduce tax concessions for build-to-rent projects.

While much of Australia’s fledgling built-to-rent market has been centred around inner Melbourne, Queensland’s market is heating up in 2023. Brookfield selected Brisbane’s Portside Wharf for its maiden project, Lendlease announced it would finally make its entrance into the local market with a 443-residence project at Brisbane Showgrounds, and Pellicano has just put forward a proposal for a $225 million precinct with 418 residences at Robina on the Gold Coast.

Australia as a whole is suffering under the strain of a national rental crisis, and build-to-rent is viewed as a potential alleviator. Housing vacancy rates across Australia’s capital cities are at a record low amid a chronic undersupply of properties, and the market is set to come under further demand pressures with accelerated rental increases as record migration levels continue into the next financial year.

According to Savills, around 40,000 apartments are either completed or in the build-to-rent pipeline. The amount of institutional capital already raised, allocated or in process of being raised for build-to-rent is currently in excess of $15.85 billion.

CDL expands residential pipeline

A wholly-owned subsidiary of global real estate company City Developments Limited (CDL), CDL Australia is also progressing with apartment and townhouse projects in both Brisbane and Melbourne.

Construction has started on the first stage Brickworks Park at the historic Brickworks site in inner Brisbane’s Alderley, Brisbane. It offers a range of 215 apartment and townhouse configurations with a dining pavilion, pool, dog park, art studio and gymnasium.

Phase one of its luxury 96-townhouse joint venture project Treetops at Kenmore in Brisbane’s west is fully sold, phase two has sold around 60%. Phase three is yet to released. Construction is well underway.

In 2022, CDL Australia completed the construction of a joint-venture project in West Melbourne, which has 198 apartments integrated with an Aldi supermarket, dining options and outdoor living.

CDL Australia also expects construction to commence shortly on another joint venture project, in Fitzroy. The mixed-use development 56 high-end apartments and five luxury terrace homes, together with ground-floor commercial and retail.