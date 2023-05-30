QLD govt divests Western Downs land

ABERDARE Collieries, part of the Queensland government’s CS Energy, has offloaded the 4,447-hectare Condamine River portfolio in the Western Downs region to local operators for more than $30 million.

Ten buyers have reportedly acquired the nine non-contiguous holdings that are located 15 kilometres south-east of Chinchilla and 80 kilometres west of Dalby in the Hopelands, Boonarga and Brigalow districts, and offer 16.5 kilometres of frontage to the Condamine River.

The cropping and grazing aggregations are capable of growing wheat, barley, grazing crops and some pulse, and on one or two to develop irrigated land for crops like lucerne. Several are suitable for running cattle. More than 60% in total is considered arable, with alluvial soils throughout that range from brown duplex to grey self-mulching cracking clays.

CBRE Agribusiness’s Edward O’Dwyer brokered the sale of the portfolio via a two-stage expressions of interest campaign.

“CS Energy was determined to sell the portfolio to high calibre local operators with deep connections to the Condamine River and the greater Chinchilla district who will continue as custodians of the land,” O’Dwyer said.

He said there were over 110 enquiries in stage one of the campaign, resulting in 25 parties being taken through to stage two.

CS Energy operates the Kogan Creek power station and Kogan Creek open-cut coal mine, as well as the Callide power station and multiple wind, solar and pumped hydrogen assets. The Kogan operations are south of Chinchilla near to portfolio, but none of the properties are impacted by the operations, and coal has not been mined on the properties.

The holdings, on the north and south sides of the river, range in size from the 183-hectare Ebony to the 881-hectare Wilga Hill, Mi Von and Glen Wilga aggregation.